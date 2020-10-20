New Sabio White Paper sets out key elements for a successful Brexit Service Strategy

Sabio Group, Europe's leading full service CX provider, has today set out the key elements that CX teams need to address as they prepare to embrace the impact of a No Deal Brexit from January 2021.

"Does Brexit Mean CXit?" Sabio's new white paper, sets out the need for a Brexit Service Strategy that directly addresses customer concerns about potential post-Brexit disruptions. It goes on to detail four key areas that will help CX teams to steer customer interactions towards positive emotive outcomes:

The creation of agile CX infrastructures that can scale and evolve at speed

The ability to triage and route customers based on intent recognition

A determination to shield live assistance from overwhelming demand so they can serve the most emotive or vulnerable customers with more complex issues

The development of proactive messaging, intuitive self-service and predictive advisor support to help make service journeys fast and efficient as part of a digital first agenda

"While a Brexit deal is still technically achievable, it's clear that organisations and CX teams need to be planning for the impact of a No Deal Brexit on customer service," explained Sabio's Managing Director, Mark Betts. "For contact centres this is yet another major 2020 external challenge, following hot on the heels of the COVID crisis and the rapid homeworking shift. Our new white paper 'Does Brexit Mean CXit?' sets out both the scale of the task ahead, and clear guidance on how to plan your CX service strategy for a No Deal Brexit."

Download Sabio's 'Does Brexit Mean CXit?' free white paper here.

About Sabio Group:

Sabio Group, which includes Sabio, Dvelp, flexAnswer and Coverage Group, delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. Through its own technology and that of world-class technology leaders such as Avaya, Genesys, Verint, Twilio and Google, Sabio Group helps organisations to optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels. The group works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BBVA, BGL, Caixabank, DHL, Essent, GovTech and HomeServe

sabiogroup.com

http://twitter.com/sabiosense

