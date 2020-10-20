EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2021
Nordea Bank Abp will publish the following financial reports in 2021:
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|CH0284415681
|Valor:
|A1Z2TU
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1141777
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
1141777 20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST