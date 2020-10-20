The digital publishing market is expected to grow by USD 64.83 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides competitive insights into the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest market research report by Technavio, the impact is going to be significant in the first quarter. It will eventually lessen the subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The ongoing digitization across the world has led many countries such as the UK, Australia, and the US to migrate toward the use of digitized cable TVs. This has increased the transparency in cable subscription services. Also, digitization has allowed consumers to avail various benefits such as increased number of quality channels. With the rise in digitization, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of set-top-boxes and IPTV and OTT services. These factors will positively influence the growth of the global digital publishing market during the forecast period.

Digital Publishing Market: Scope for Varied Players to Enter the Market

The growth in the consumption of digital content such as video, audio, and text has encouraged many players to enter the market and tap the growth potential. Also, the growing competition in the market has led many OTT service providers to offer diversified content. This has created an opportunity for varied market players to enter into the low-capital digital publishing market, thereby influencing market growth.

"Proliferation of mobile applications and collaboration of vendors with network providers will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Digital Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital publishing market by Type (Text content, Video content, and Audio content) and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the digital publishing market in 2020, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. Due to the high adoption rates of fixed broadband, mobile broadband, and pay TV, the APAC region can register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

