Yeastar to Host a Virtual Launch Event for Its Upcoming P-Series PBX System

XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX system, today announced that it will unveil its new product, P-Series PBX System, during a virtual launch event on Tuesday, October 27 at 5:00 p.m. GMT+8, featuring product walk-arounds and a live Q&A session. Already a major player in the SME communications market globally, Yeastar is now looking to serve SMEs that have higher expectations with its new product.

The live event will be streamed on the following platforms:

Yeastar Website

Yeastar YouTube Channel

Yeastar has released a teaser video of what is yet to come revealing some cool features of P-Series PBX System. As a major step in bolstering Yeastar's portfolio, P-Series PBX System converges voice, mobility, presence, call center, web application, collaboration, and more to perform beyond any average PBX system. The launch event will show small to medium sized businesses how they can rely on Yeastar to elevate business communications with a "PBX-Plus-More" system that offers more functionality, convenience, and possibilities.

"We are very excited about the launch of P-Series PBX System and our first live launch event," said Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar. "With the trend of digital transformation and the new normal of remote working, SMEs' expectations on their PBX systems are on the rise. What they ask for are not merely telephony functionality, but also user experience, ease of management, business productivity, and customer satisfaction. That's why we are bringing the P-Series to the market, to best cater to the dynamic needs of SMEs."

The P-Series PBX System was launched in beta in September and received well by over 400 enthusiastic and experienced beta customers and it will be generally available after the launch event on October 27.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit www.yeastar.com.

Media Contact:

Aviva Li

+86-592-5503301 Ext: 6090

marketing@yeastar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg