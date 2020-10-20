Brand New Galaxy Opens New Regional Office in Dubai

Brand New Galaxy (BNG), an independent platform integrating smart business solutions in the areas of marketing and technology - has announced the opening of a new regional office in Dubai. Adil Khan joins Brand New Galaxy from Saatchi & Saatchi MEA where he held the position of CEO, and Zubair S Siddiqui is the former MD of UM MENA in Dubai, Khan and Siddiqui will form the leadership team of Brand New Galaxy Dubai as CEO MEA and Chief Operating Officer MEA respectively.

Zubair S Siddiqui (left) and Adil Khan (right)

"The new office has a very important role in accelerated scaling of Brand New Galaxy's operations and gives us a strategic opportunity to explore the MEA region even more dynamically. We are on an aggressive growth path and the Dubai office lets us provide even more comprehensive solutions for our clients across the globe." - Kacper Klos, CEO at Brand New Galaxy.

"Our current global contracts and the opportunities we are experiencing in the region brought us to a clear conclusion regarding solid investment in BNG's strong presence in the Middle East. With top industry leaders like Adil and Zubair, we're not limited in our dreaming big. The Dubai office will not only be a local hub but will also host global contracts. This is all to bring our clients clear added value - a synergistic combination of the MEA office's capabilities: Performance & Automation, E-commerce, Creative & Content Production." - Michal Glapinski, Chief Growth Officer of Brand New Galaxy.

Brand New Galaxy is a global, fast-growing, independent platform for communication, marketing, and technology solutions. In total, more 400 specialists and experts work within. BNG harbors interesting and dynamic ideas that are better off in a start-up environment, although its scale is also competitive with network agencies. (Pathfinder 23 - E-commerce agency; Life on Mars, a creative hot shop which fuels brands and industries with innovative ideas; Spacecamp, a digital agency; Synthrone, a plaatform for the automation of implementation and brand analytics in E-commerce; New Gravity, software house; Robonauts Pictures, E-commerce production studio Stratosfera - global marketing strategy consultancy, Man on the Moon - HR agency).

For more information go to: https://mea.brandnewgalaxy.com/

