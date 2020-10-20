Gamesys Group's Q320 trading update is ahead of expectations with pro forma revenue growth of 31% and an improved financial position. As in previous quarters, the company increased the active player base responsibly and benefitted from new game launches. We increase our revenue forecasts for FY20-22 by 5.7-7.0%, and EBITDA forecasts by a slightly lower 2-3% as management further invests in growing a sustainable and repeatable business, while ensuring revenue growth is done responsibly. This follows an EBITDA upgrade of 7.8% for FY20 at the time of the interim results. For FY21e, the free cash flow yield is 9.2% and the dividend yield is 2.9%.

