DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference
IuteCredit reports unaudited 9M 2020 results on 29 October 2020
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The call will be held in English.
The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings call.
IuteCredit
Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.
IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.
www.iutecredit.com
1141704 20.10.2020