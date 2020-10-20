DJ MagForce AG: 'NanoTherm School' successfully enters the third round with 'Module B - Part II'

DGAP-Media / 2020-10-20 / 09:50 MagForce AG: _'NanoTherm School'_ successfully enters the third round with *'Module B - Part II'* *- *_MagForce successfully hosted the third session of the practice-oriented, unique and multifaceted application training series for the use of the NanoTherm therapy system for the treatment of glioblastoma._ _- The NanoTherm School is part of MagForce's commitment to further optimize the therapy system and train healthcare professionals in its use, and to a broad geographic coverage to increase the availability of the therapy, in order to provide glioblastoma patients with the best care possible._ _- The workshop was led by Univ.-Prof. Dr. med. W. Stummer, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Münster_ *Berlin, October 20, 2020* - With _'Module B - Part II - stereotactic Instillation'_ MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, conducted the third round of its _NanoTherm School._ The application training series was launched in January 2019 to provide the highest quality of treatment through ongoing support for physicians and certify surgeons in the use of the innovative NanoTherm technology. Same as the prior two sessions which took place in January and November 2019, Module B - Part II focused on advanced techniques in the area of stereotactic instillation and the teaching of the NanoPaste procedure. Another focus was the exchange of information with the individual treatment centers to provide the best possible care for glioblastoma patients. _NanoTherm School_ is part of MagForce's roll-out strategy, which focuses not only on broad geographical coverage to increase the availability of the therapy, but also on its continuous further optimization and the training of healthcare professionals in the use of the therapy system. The training concept of _NanoTherm School_ was developed in close cooperation with Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, Dr. Michael Schwake from the University Hospital Münster and PD Dr. Johannes Wölfer from the Hufeland Klinikum GmbH Mühlhausen, who contribute their many years of experience with the NanoTherm therapy system for the treatment of glioblastoma patients. Among the workshop participants were also representatives of new clinics that focus on the treatment of brain tumor patients, such as Dr. Georgios Naros, M.D., Senior Physician in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital of Tübingen and Prof. Dr. Angelika Gutenberg, Head of the Neurosurgery Section at Asklepios Klinikum Hamburg - her feedback: "Excellent, hands-on workshop from MagForce. Organization, motivation and high-end equipment cannot be improved!" Senior Physician MUDr. Vilem Ruzicka, Paracelsus Klinik Zwickau said: "Thank you for a super organized certification course at the NanoTherm Therapy School of MagForce. It was a very successful and, above all, instructive workshop that provides us as medical practitioners with excellent training in the application of new technologies and therapies. This applies in particular to the very practical training of the various instillation methods and the subsequent evaluation of the results. The preparation and execution were very good, and overall it must be said that the set-up in the 'Medicine in the Green' is excellently suited for such workshops." About _NanoTherm School_ Targeted towards medical professionals working in the fields of neuro-surgery and neuro-oncology, the '_NanoTherm Therapy School'_ series aims at introducing participants to the theoretical knowledge and practical techniques required to successfully apply MagForce's NanoTherm technology for the treatment of glioblastoma. In practicing their skills with human specimens, participants are able to familiarize themselves with the procedures and device usages in a stress-free environment under largely real operating conditions. The '_NanoTherm School'_ is designed in three consecutive modules allowing participants to gain knowledge and understanding of MagForce's NanoTherm technology starting from basic application techniques (nanopasting) and building to advanced techniques and new surgical application forms in the final module (Module C). The practical section of the course is complemented by lectures on directly relevant aspects of NanoTherm therapy, as well as sample preparation and surgical videos. The equipment and facilities used during the course meet the requirements of today's state-of-the-art surgical equipment. *For more information about NanoTherm School, please contact:* Dipl.-Ing. Tobias Hanitsch (thanitsch@magforce.com) Marcel Pilz (mpilz@magforce.com) _About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc._ _MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm therapy system enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. _ _NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries. _ *For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com [1]. 