Response to Censure imposed by the JSE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or "the Company") notes today's announcement from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") informing the market that it has found Steinhoff and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), the former holding company that was previously listed on the JSE, to have been in breach of the JSE Listings Requirements in the period up to September 2016 and is imposing a public censure and fines totalling R13 500 000 on Steinhoff and SIHPL.

Louis du Preez, Chief Executive Officer and Management Board member, said:

"Steinhoff notes the JSE's decision, which relates to the period predating the discovery of accounting irregularities in December 2017. We are pleased that this concludes the JSE's process in respect of the Company"

Stellenbosch, South Africa

20 October 2020