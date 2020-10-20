COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilistion - EWE AG EUR500mil 0.375% 2032
London, October 20
Post-Stabilisation Notice
20 October 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
EWE AG
EUR 500,000,000
0.375% Notes due 22 October 2032
Launched under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 21 July 2020, Supplemented 30 September and 09 October 2020
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|EWE AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2TW4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€500,000,000
|Description:
|0.375% Notes due 22 October 2032
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.