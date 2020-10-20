Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided as of October 20, 2020, not to list any new expiration months after December 2020 for option contracts on Kone B (KNEBV3). Contracts expiring after December 18, 2020 have been suspended. No flexible option contracts on KNEBV3 expiring after December 18, 2020 shall be created. The EUR-denominated forward contracts on KNEBV3 will continue to be listed according to Quotation List Finnish Equities Group 2 with the following maturities and expiration months: -- 3 months: All months -- 12 months: Mar, Jun, Sep, Dec The additional expiry months in Forwards will be availbe for trading as of October 21, 2020. Newly listed forward contracts will be published in New Strikes Stock Product notice on October 20, 2020. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794600