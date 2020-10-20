The 2020 World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS) was held on October 18-19, 2020, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, bringing together representatives from 125 countries/regions and international organizations. Participants included world-class scientists, Nobel laureates, and 113 academics from China and overseas, around 70% of whom were aged under 45.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005621/en/

Young scientists recite the Wenzhou Declaration of the World Young Scientist Summit in multiple languages on October 18, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua/Cuili)

The WYSS is an annual event for leading young global talent, jointly sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province.

The 2020 Summit boasted an extensive program divided into four sections: Moment of Science, Dialogue with the Future, Engagement Sharing, and Realizing Dreams, and included around 30 sessions and activities, such as the Global Young Scientist Scholar Roundtable and International Forum on Comprehensive Healthcare.

Due to the pandemic, the Summit was held both online and offline to allow participants across the globe to connect and converse with each other. Adopting the theme "Converging the World's Talents, Creating a Better Future," it served as an international, youth-oriented, science-focused platform to develop a global vision, discuss international issues, share China's perspectives, and also present Zhejiang to the world.

The worldwide spread of COVID-19 has brought dramatic changes to the global public health system and international order. As future world leaders, young scientists have a responsibility to share knowledge and ideas to build a community with a shared future for humankind and help create better lives for people around the globe. According to Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and President of the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, China has officially joined the WHO-led program COVAX, to work with the international community to address global uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

During the Summit, the 16th China Youth Science and Technology Award Ceremony was also held to recognize 100 young scientists selected for their outstanding contributions to the nation's socio-economic development and science, technology, and innovation.

This year, the Summit added a new session, the Global Young Scientist Scholar Roundtable, co-hosted by several international organizations, including the Young Earth Scientists (YES) Network, the Global Young Academy, the World Academy of Sciences, and the UN Human Settlements Programme, where the participants from China and abroad jointly issued the "Wenzhou Declaration of the World Young Scientist Summit".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005621/en/

Contacts:

Wei Wang

info@xinhuaeurope.com