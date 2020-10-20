Third quarter sales of $799 million.

Third quarter GAAP EPS of $0.66 and adjusted EPS of $0.70.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months was $501 million and free cash flow was $457 million.

The company updates its full year 2020 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $2.05 to $2.10 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $2.35 to $2.40.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced third quarter 2020 sales of $799 million. Sales were up 12 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 10 percent in the third quarter. Third quarter 2020 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.66 compared to $0.54 in the third quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.70 compared to $0.58 in the third quarter of 2019. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

Third quarter 2020 operating income was $128 million, up 18 percent compared to operating income for the third quarter of 2019, and return on sales ("ROS") was 16.0 percent, an increase of 80 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $141 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 14 percent compared to segment income for the third quarter of 2019, and ROS was 17.6 percent, an increase of 40 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Consumer Solutions sales were up 25 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 23 percent in the third quarter. Segment income of $114 million was up 39 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019, and ROS was 24.2 percent, an increase of 250 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Industrial Flow Technologies sales were down 3 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, core sales declined 4 percent in the third quarter. Segment income of $43 million was down 24 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019, and ROS was 13.0 percent, a decrease of 360 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations for the quarter was $234 million compared to $167 million in the third quarter of 2019 and free cash flow from continuing operations for the quarter was $220 million compared to $152 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $501 million compared to $266 million in the first nine months of the previous year and free cash flow from continuing operations in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $457 million compared to $222 million in the first nine months of the previous year.

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Pentair previously announced on September 22, 2020 that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 that it will pay on November 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2020. Pentair has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

CEO's Remarks

John L. Stauch, President and CEO, stated, "Our ability to deliver double digit sales and earnings growth in the quarter is a reflection of our diverse portfolio that includes a large mix of residential focused businesses that are currently experiencing strong demand."

"Our Consumer Solutions segment delivered strong growth in the quarter led by strength in residential markets, particularly our Pool business. Our Industrial Flow Technologies segment continues to be negatively impacted by delayed capital spending globally across its commercial and industrial markets, however, the business has shown stabilization as the year has progressed. We generated strong cash flow during the quarter and our balance sheet ended the quarter in excellent shape."

"We believe we remain well positioned to navigate our way through these uncertain times. Furthermore, we continue to invest in our digital infrastructure and innovation throughout the company and specifically in our Consumer Solutions segment to position ourselves for an eventually strengthened economy. We believe there are ample organic and inorganic opportunities to build on our already strong foundation and we are in a great financial position to support our longer-term aspirations."

"I would especially like to express my gratitude to our front-line employees for their personal commitment to our customers and shareholders during these times."

2020 Guidance Update

The company updates its estimated 2020 GAAP EPS of approximately $2.05 to $2.10 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $2.35 to $2.40. The company updates full year 2020 sales guidance of approximately $2.95 billion. The company expects full year free cash flow of greater than 100 percent of net income.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and Chief Financial Officer Robert P. Fishman will discuss the company's third quarter 2020 results on a two-way conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time today. A live audio webcast of the call, along with the related presentation, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.pentair.com, shortly before the call begins.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the attachments to this release and in the presentation, each of which can be found on Pentair's website. The webcast and presentation will be archived at the company's website following the conclusion of the event.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," "future" or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by us, other businesses and governments to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those that may impact our ability to operate our facilities, meet production demands, and deliver products to our customers; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, our customers and suppliers, and customer demand; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets; demand, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; volatility in currency exchange rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and to our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable, Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended In millions, except per-share data September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net sales 798.5 713.6 2,221.8 2,202.0 Cost of goods sold 521.1 458.6 1,447.7 1,424.7 Gross profit 277.4 255.0 774.1 777.3 % of net sales 34.7 35.7 34.8 35.3 Selling, general and administrative 130.0 126.4 378.6 405.9 % of net sales 16.3 17.7 17.0 18.4 Research and development 19.3 19.8 55.6 61.2 % of net sales 2.4 2.8 2.5 2.8 Operating income 128.1 108.8 339.9 310.2 % of net sales 16.0 15.2 15.3 14.1 Other (income) expense: Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 0.1 0.1 (3.3 Other (income) expense (2.5 0.6 (1.6 (11.7 Net interest expense 5.4 6.9 20.0 23.6 % of net sales 0.7 1.0 0.9 1.1 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 125.2 101.2 321.4 301.6 Provision for income taxes 14.4 9.9 64.1 42.8 Effective tax rate 11.5 9.8 19.9 14.2 Net income from continuing operations 110.8 91.3 257.3 258.8 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1.0 (1.7 (0.9 Net income 110.8 92.3 255.6 257.9 Earnings (loss) per ordinary share Basic Continuing operations 0.67 0.54 1.54 1.53 Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.01 (0.01 Basic earnings per ordinary share 0.67 0.55 1.53 1.52 Diluted Continuing operations 0.66 0.54 1.54 1.52 Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.01 (0.01 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.66 0.55 1.53 1.51 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 166.1 168.1 166.6 169.7 Diluted 167.1 168.6 167.4 170.3 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share 0.19 0.18 0.57 0.54

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 82.6 82.5 Accounts and notes receivable, net 362.1 502.9 Inventories 401.7 377.4 Other current assets 117.1 99.1 Total current assets 963.5 1,061.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 291.1 283.2 Other assets Goodwill 2,329.6 2,258.3 Intangibles, net 323.3 339.2 Other non-current assets 196.0 196.9 Total other assets 2,848.9 2,794.4 Total assets 4,103.5 4,139.5 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 276.6 325.1 Employee compensation and benefits 107.0 71.0 Other current liabilities 435.3 352.9 Total current liabilities 818.9 749.0 Other liabilities Long-term debt 805.2 1,029.1 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 94.5 96.4 Deferred tax liabilities 112.0 104.4 Other non-current liabilities 223.1 206.7 Total liabilities 2,053.7 2,185.6 Equity 2,049.8 1,953.9 Total liabilities and equity 4,103.5 4,139.5

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine months ended In millions September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Operating activities Net income 255.6 257.9 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 1.7 0.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of continuing operations Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (1.0 (3.0 Depreciation 34.4 36.4 Amortization 21.5 24.1 Deferred income taxes 8.5 (17.7 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 0.1 (3.3 Share-based compensation 15.2 15.3 Asset impairment 18.2 Pension settlement gain (11.8 Pension and other post-retirement plan contributions (11.1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable 147.3 82.8 Inventories (17.7 4.0 Other current assets (13.4 (10.5 Accounts payable (46.7 (128.8 Employee compensation and benefits 35.0 (19.1 Other current liabilities 61.1 21.3 Other non-current assets and liabilities (0.8 10.5 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 500.8 266.1 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (0.5 (1.4 Net cash provided by operating activities 500.3 264.7 Investing activities Capital expenditures (44.4 (44.6 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.1 0.4 Proceeds from the sale of businesses, net 0.7 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (28.5 (284.5 Other 2.2 (1.5 Net cash used for investing activities (70.6 (329.5 Financing activities Net (repayments) receipts of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt (151.3 91.2 Proceeds from long-term debt 400.0 Repayments of long-term debt (74.0 (151.5 Debt issuance costs (6.3 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld 21.1 6.8 Repurchases of ordinary shares (115.2 (150.0 Dividends paid (95.4 (92.4 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (414.8 97.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (14.8 5.9 Change in cash and cash equivalents 0.1 38.9 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 82.5 74.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 82.6 113.2

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited) Three months

ended Three months

ended Three months

ended Nine months

ended In millions March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (162.4 428.9 234.3 500.8 Capital expenditures (18.7 (11.8 (13.9 (44.4 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.1 0.1 Free cash flow from continuing operations (181.0 417.1 220.4 456.5 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (0.5 (0.5 Free cash flow (181.0 416.6 220.4 456.0 Three months

ended Three months

ended Three months

ended Nine months

ended In millions March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (257.1 356.3 166.9 266.1 Capital expenditures (16.8 (13.0 (14.8 (44.6 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.3 0.1 0.4 Free cash flow from continuing operations (273.6 343.4 152.1 221.9 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of discontinued operations 0.8 (3.3 1.1 (1.4 Free cash flow (272.8 340.1 153.2 220.5

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2020 2019 In millions First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Nine

Months First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Nine

Months Net sales Consumer Solutions 388.8 401.2 470.8 1,260.8 358.2 437.1 377.0 1,172.3 Industrial Flow Technologies 320.9 311.8 327.4 960.1 330.3 362.1 336.2 1,028.6 Other 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.4 1.1 Consolidated 710.0 713.3 798.5 2,221.8 688.9 799.5 713.6 2,202.0 Segment income (loss) Consumer Solutions 84.8 96.7 113.8 295.3 75.2 109.0 81.9 266.1 Industrial Flow Technologies 44.7 44.1 42.7 131.5 41.0 59.7 55.9 156.6 Other (18.0 (16.1 (16.0 (50.1 (17.5 (14.6 (15.0 (47.1 Consolidated 111.5 124.7 140.5 376.7 98.7 154.1 122.8 375.6 Return on sales Consumer Solutions 21.8 24.1 24.2 23.4 21.0 24.9 21.7 22.7 Industrial Flow Technologies 13.9 14.1 13.0 13.7 12.4 16.5 16.6 15.2 Consolidated 15.7 17.5 17.6 17.0 14.3 19.3 17.2 17.1

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP year ending December 31, 2020 to the non-GAAP excluding the effect of 2020 adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Full

Year Net sales 710.0 713.3 798.5 approx 2,950 Operating income 100.7 111.1 128.1 % of net sales 14.2 15.6 16.0 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.4 1.1 2.1 approx 6 Intangible amortization 7.6 7.0 6.9 approx 28 COVID-19 related costs and expenses 0.9 4.8 2.6 approx 8 Deal-related costs and expenses 0.4 approx Equity (loss) income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (0.5 0.7 0.8 approx 2 Segment income 111.5 124.7 140.5 Return on sales 15.7 17.5 17.6 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 72.7 73.8 110.8 approx $342 $351 Loss on sale of businesses 0.1 approx Other income (2.2 approx (2 Adjustments to operating income 11.3 12.9 11.6 approx 42 Income tax adjustments 3.3 11.1 (3.6 approx 10 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 87.3 97.9 116.6 approx $392 $401 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.43 0.44 0.66 approx $2.05 $2.10 Adjustments 0.09 0.15 0.04 approx 0.30 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.52 0.59 0.70 approx $2.35 $2.40

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales 688.9 799.5 713.6 755.2 2,957.2 Operating income 67.6 133.8 108.8 122.3 432.5 % of net sales 9.8 16.7 15.2 16.2 14.6 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 1.1 6.7 5.9 7.3 21.0 Intangible amortization 8.2 8.3 7.6 7.6 31.7 Asset impairment 15.3 2.9 3.0 21.2 Inventory step-up 1.7 0.5 2.2 Deal related costs and expenses 4.2 4.2 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.6 1.9 0.5 0.5 3.5 Segment income 98.7 154.1 122.8 140.7 516.3 Return on sales 14.3 19.3 17.2 18.6 17.5 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 52.4 115.1 91.3 102.9 361.7 (Gain) loss on sale of businesses (3.5 0.1 0.1 1.1 (2.2 Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market (gain) loss (12.2 0.4 8.4 (3.4 Adjustments to operating income 30.5 18.4 13.5 17.9 80.3 Income tax adjustments (5.4 (3.8 (7.4 (14.8 (31.4 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 74.0 117.6 97.9 115.5 405.0 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.30 0.68 0.54 0.61 2.12 Adjustments 0.13 0.01 0.04 0.07 0.26 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.43 0.69 0.58 0.68 2.38

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Q3 Net Sales Growth Core Currency Acq. Div. Total Total Pentair 10.4 1.0 0.5 11.9 Consumer Solutions 23.4 0.5 1.0 24.9 Industrial Flow Technologies (4.0 1.4 (2.6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005321/en/

Contacts:

Jim Lucas

Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Direct: 763-656-5575

Email: jim.lucas@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Senior Manager, External Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com