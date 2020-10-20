The global greenhouse horticulture market is expected to grow by USD 8.81 billion as per Technavio's market research report. The analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market reveals a market slowdown in the first half of 2020. However, the effect will gradually lessen in the coming quarters. In addition, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005558/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis Report by Product (Plastic and Glass), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), Application (edibles and ornamental), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". https://www.technavio.com/report/greenhouse-horticulture-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by improved CO2 extraction techniques. In addition, the increased urban demand for food is anticipated to boost the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market.

Earlier CO2 extraction techniques included capturing CO2 using biomass or geological engineering. However, with technological advancements and recent extraction techniques such as direct air capture, CO2 can be captured directly from the atmosphere. This has increased the availability and affordability of CO2 for end-users such as farmers, which is enabling them to pump more CO2 into their greenhouses and increase the yield. The adoption of such techniques is making greenhouse horticulture businesses more profitable, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Greenhouse Horticulture Companies:

Certhon

Certhon operates its business through segments such as Greenhouse construction, Indoor farming, SuprimAir greenhouse, Heating Cooling, Electrical engineering, Irrigation, Automation, and Others. The company offers Greenhouse construction, Indoor farming, SuprimAir greenhouse, Heating Cooling, Electrical engineering, Irrigation, and Automation.

Dalsem

Dalsem operates its business through segments such as Dalsem Factory- Dutch Custom-Made, Greenhouse Glazing, Greenhouse Construction, Greenhouse Construction Trellis Girder, Greenhouse Roof Construction, Assimilation Lighting System, Heating System-Boiler, Combined Heat Power Unit (Chp), and Other solutions. The company offers custom made factory, greenhouse glazing, greenhouse construction, greenhouse construction trellis girder, greenhouse roof, electrical installation, water storage, mechanical cooling, high-pressure misting system, construction, assimilation lighting system, heating system-boiler, combined heat power unit, screening pad, and fan system.

Industries Harnois Inc.

Industries Harnois Inc. operates Greenhouses, Megadome, Services. The company offers Multiple equipment options, Environment control, Fully enclosed systems, Equipment instead of pesticides like insect repellents, and Optimized design that maximizes the efficiency of natural ventilation and reduces energy use.

Netafim Ltd.

Netafim Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Precision Irrigation, Products Solutions, Crop Knowledge, Digital Farming, and End-To-End Projects. The company offers greenhouse horticulture expertise, advanced engineering capabilities, and execution.

Priva Holding BV

Priva Holding BV operates its business through segments such as Horticulture and Building automation. The company offers Accurate greenhouse control, Smart (re)use of water, Efficient labor, and Sustainable energy use.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Plastic

Glass

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Edibles

Ornamental

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Global industrial heat pumps market by end-user (paper and pulp, food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Global waste heat recovery market by end-user (chemical, petroleum refining, paper, commercial and institutional, food and beverages, metal, and other end-users) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005558/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/