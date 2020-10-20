Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance Introduces Insurance Offering with Cover Whale

National Transportation Lender Expands its Offering to Include Commercial Trucking Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is excited to announce the addition of commercial trucking insurance to its offering.

Crossroads will offer its customers an array of coverage options including: Commercial Auto Liability, Commercial Physical Damage, Cargo, and Non-Trucking Liability.

In order to streamline application submission, and enable fast quotes, policy documents and claims reporting, Crossroads has partnered with Cover Whale, an InsurTech General Agent and Broker.

"Our insurance offering is designed with our customers in mind," says Chris Sindle, Senior Director of Insurance Services at Crossroads. "Insurance renewals for our customers have been increasing every year and it is especially the case with new Independent Owner Operators. We want to save our customers money and make their lives easier. Our exclusive partnership with Cover Whale helps us do that by enabling the speed and convenience that consumers have come to expect."

For more information, or to receive a quote please visit: www.crlease.com/insurance.

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an InsurTech Broker, founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans focuses on underwriting, technology, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale built the most agent-friendly online platform providing a simple solution for Insurance Quotes with more programs released in the future. Products are available exclusively through CoverWhale.com, with capacity from leading Carriers.

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitate solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

