Jubilant Therapeutics Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that three new thought leaders in the field of cancer genetics will join the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. These thought leaders will provide external scientific review and advice to the Jubilant leadership team on research and development activities.

"We are pleased to welcome these distinguished experts to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Syed Kazmi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. "The depth of their collective expertise and experience will be extremely valuable as we work to progress our programs towards the clinic. We look forward to collaborating with these highly skilled and imaginative scientists," he further added.

The Scientific Advisory Board will help support the advancement of Company's differentiated portfolio, including a unique LSD1/HDAC6 dual inhibitor positioned to address hematological cancers and solid tumors, a next-generation, potential first-in-class PAD4 inhibitor targeting inflammation-driven diseases and autoimmune disorders, as well as novel small molecule PRMT5 and PD-L1 inhibitors for oncology.

About the New Members

Julian Downward, PhD, Associate Research Director, Division of Molecular Pathology at the Institute of Cancer Research at the Francis Crick Institute. Dr. Downward's work focuses on the role played by major oncogenes such as RAS and EGFR in human cancer.

William C. Hahn, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, William Rosenberg Professor of Medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Hahn's discoveries have informed our current molecular understanding of cancer and formed the foundation of new translational studies. His laboratory pioneered the use of integrated functional genomic approaches to identify and validate cancer targets.

Ross Levine, MD, Chief, Molecular Cancer Medicine Service, Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. As a physician-scientist, Dr. Levine's laboratory focuses on elucidating the genetic basis of myeloid malignancies.

About Jubilant Therapeutics Inc.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a patient-centric biopharmaceutical company advancing potent and selective small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its advanced discovery engine integrates structure-based design and computational algorithms to discover and develop novel, precision therapeutics against both first-in-class and validated but intractable targets in genetically-defined patient populations. The Company's entrepreneurial-minded leadership and scientific teams strive for speed and efficiency by employing a business model that leverages the proven and synergistic capabilities of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited's value chain and shared services. Jubilant Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. and guided by globally renowned key opinion leaders and scientific advisory board members. For more info please visit: www.jubilanttx.com

