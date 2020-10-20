Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.10.2020
Der SCHWEDEN-HAMMER! Vieles deutet auf ein gewaltiges Vorkommen! Fliegt jetzt der Deckel bei den Aktien weg?
20.10.2020
i3 BioMedical Inc.: Siemens Mobility Austria GmbH Chooses the TrioMed Active Antimicrobial Mask to Protect Its Employees

MIRABEL, Quebec, Canada, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 BioMedical Inc. is pleased to announce that its TrioMed Active Antimicrobial mask has been chosen by Siemens Mobility Austria GmbH.

Siemens Mobility Austria GmbH did evaluate multiple options to protect its employees and selected the TrioMed Active Mask type IIR after a careful review of the different products available on the market. The scientifically proven efficacy of the TrioMed Active Mask that deactivates within minutes over 99% of the Coronavirus pathogens that could be present on the mask's external surface was a crucial selection parameter.

"We are pleased to add Siemens Mobility Austria GmbH to the list of corporations that now use our TrioMed mask technology to provide an enhanced level of active protection to their employees," says Pierre Jean Messier, i3 BioMedical's CEO. "In a market that is literally flooded by all kind of masks and mask-like products from newly improvised manufacturers making claims about the ability of their products to protect against the COVID-19, it is understandable that selecting the right mask is difficult. Being the manufacturer of the TrioMed Active mask and a recognized long-standing medical device manufacturer, it is an honor to be selected by one of the world's leading company, to protect their team members."

For more information on the TrioMed Active face masks, visit www.triomed.comor send an email to triomed@triomed.com

About i3 BioMedical Inc: i3 BioMedical is a Canadian company, focused on the development and manufacturing of novel antimicrobial products that help prevent the spread of infection and disease.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8b783f7-b07e-4b23-a1b1-68efcd3cfa5e

