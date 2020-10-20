CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Unveils Refreshed Company Website, Adding Third New Digital Asset for 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today unveiled its newly refreshed website at https://www.clsholdingsinc.com. With a modern, user-minded design, the new site ensures that visitors can easily find Company news, financial reporting, and operational milestones for CLS' Nevada subsidiaries.

"This redesign serves to match our digital platform with our real-world environments at Oasis and City Trees" said President and COO Andrew Glashow. "Our businesses are bright, welcoming, friendly spaces, and we're thrilled to have an online presence that represents those aspects of our business aesthetically and functionally."

The new Company website is the third digital redesign project completed by CLS in 2020, following the launch of new designs for its retail operation, Oasis Cannabis, in June and its manufacturing division, City Trees, in September. Released within weeks of the addition of curbside and delivery shopping options, the updated Oasis website seamlessly integrates e-commerce for these modes of service, provides daily updates on promotions, and incorporates a variety of educational content.

Launched in alignment with its overall rebranding efforts, the new City Trees website released in September provides eye-catching aesthetic updates that speak to its lifestyle brand, along with in-depth product details and integrated, indirect e-commerce capabilities.

Visitors are encouraged to explore these new digital platforms and sign up for direct email updates at https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

Twitter: @CLSHoldingsUSA

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine. In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. http://oasiscannabis.com



Photo: Oasis Cannabis Dispensary. Las Vegas, NV

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada. https://citytrees.com



Photo: City Trees production facility, Las Vegas, NV

Forward Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

