TechPrecision Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Purchase Precision Parts Manufacturer STADCO

Immediately Doubles Revenue;

Adds Strategic Capabilities in Defense and Aerospace Industry;

Adds Tactical Capacity for Growth

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase STADCO, a privately-held company. The total purchase price consists of 1 million shares of TechPrecision common stock to purchase all the shares of STADCO common stock. TechPrecision and STADCO are also working, through negotiation with STADCO's creditors, to substantially reduce the approximately $14 million of STADCO liabilities that would otherwise be added to the consolidated balance of the combined company after closing. Reaching agreements with these creditors to the satisfaction of TechPrecision is required for the closing of the deal to occur. In this regard, the Company has had preliminary negotiations with all of these creditors and, other than STADCO's principal bank, the obligations to which are expected to be satisfied through a refinancing transaction, it is expected that a percentage of the other liabilities will be satisfied in part or full through the issuance of additional shares of the Company's common stock.

With STADCO 2019 annual revenue of $16.4 million and a current backlog of approximately $17.1 million, the addition of STADCO will, upon closing, immediately double the size of the Company by revenue and provide an established defense and aerospace presence for TechPrecision. The acquisition, which is subject to closing conditions, is anticipated to close on December 1, 2020.

Based in southern California, STADCO, founded in 1941, is a custom precision parts manufacturer that has served the defense, aerospace, and precision industrial industries as well as a range of commercial organizations with specialized manufacturing and tooling requirements. STADCO presently employs approximately 80 skilled personnel in technology engineering and manufacturing, with 180,000 square feet of operations in Los Angeles. STADCO is a leader in the business of custom manufacturing high-precision parts, assemblies and tooling, with a client list including blue-chip companies such as Sikorsky Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing, and Raytheon. The acquisition coupled with the Ranor, Inc. operation gives TechPrecision a pair of subsidiaries that management believes are both complementary and additive in custom capabilities and target customers, as well as a strong potential for logistical efficiency with geographic locations in both the East Coast and the West Coast.

"TechPrecision's acquisition of STADCO will create a highly differentiated enterprise with a valuable portfolio of large-scale assets that significantly increases our opportunities for growth in the Defense and Aerospace fields and gives us an immediate presence of experienced and talented personnel on the West Coast," commented Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "STADCO has a world-class portfolio of specialized fabrication and specialized machining assets, specifically one of the largest electron beam welding machines currently operating in the United States, as well as 5-axis CNC machining, that provide critical custom manufacturing capabilities for a number of industry leading and widely recognized defense and commercial aerospace customers."

Mr. Shen further stated, "This transaction materially expands our capacity with valuable, well established programs for the custom production of mission critical components. Importantly, STADCO's long-term profile of customer programs will increase our visibility into future revenues and with STADCO's experienced management team joining the TechPrecision family, those customers will have relationship continuity. Moreover, this acquisition effectively doubles our addressable defense opportunity, adding aerospace to our existing naval expertise, giving us the opportunity to expand the depth and breadth of our custom capabilities we can offer to the same customers, and adding exceptional customers to our roster."

"The executive management team of STADCO, individually with over 35 years each in the defense and aerospace industries, has extensive experience and expertise in sales, manufacturing, operations management, project management, and quality program execution," added Mr. Shen. "We are extremely fortunate to have them join TechPrecision as a sister subsidiary to Ranor, Inc."

Doug Paletz, CEO of STADCO, stated, "The STADCO team is very excited and we look forward to joining Ranor, Inc. as part of the TechPrecision family. We expect that combining our joint expertise and capabilities, and having facilities on both coasts will translate into a significantly stronger combined business."

Terms of the Definitive Agreement

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, TechPrecision will issue 1,000,000 shares of its common stock to the shareholders of STADCO's holding company. It is also expected that liabilities of STADCO, substantially less than the approximately $14 million currently on STADCO's balance sheet, may be added to the consolidated balance sheet of TechPrecision once the acquisition has closed. However, certain of these liabilities may be satisfied at closing with the issuance of additional shares of the TechPrecision common stock. The agreement contains customary representations and warranties from the parties and STADCO has agreed to customary covenants relating to the conduct of its business during the interim period between the execution of the securities purchase agreement and the closing of the acquisition. The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 1, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

About STADCO

Since 1941, STADCO has built an international reputation for applying leading-edge technology and world-class custom expertise to the design, engineering, fabricating and machining of complex, high-precision, close-tolerance parts, assemblies and tooling. The company serves clients in the defense, domestic and international aerospace, high-tech research and commercial industries. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website www.Stadco.com. Information on STADCO's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ranor, Inc., manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

