Vertex Exchange Introduces Global Trading Platform to Help Crypto Communities Sell Tokens at All Time High Prices

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Vertex Exchange has announced that its global community-oriented trading platform will be officially launched on October 20, 2020.

Vertex Exchange aims to be the leading global trading platform that merges all altcoin communities from around the world to form one main crypto community trading with only one native token of its kind - the Vertex Token (VTX).

Vertex Exchange is built with a mission to merge and unite global altcoin crypto communities and allow users to monetize approved ERC20 tokens by swapping them to VTX at their respective ATH (All Time High) prices, then selling them via a unique trading system that seeks to ensure price stability and liquidity. Since all crypto tokens in various markets have one thing in common, that they are tradable as they have monetary value, the concept of Vertex Exchange was first mooted to allow crypto communities to work together by swapping tokens and performing trades on one unified platform.

The crypto market is well perceived to be highly volatile. It is not unusual that with every peak price of a crypto token, comes a huge down. To date, many token prices have slumped to a fraction of their peak prices. To help token holders recover their losses, Vertex Exchange's unique trading mechanism will bring about a new breakthrough for all global crypto communities, allowing token owners to monetize at higher values. Functioning as an "automated market" with attractive platform rewards to incentivize users when they participate in daily tasks, Vertex Exchange's distinct feature is to automatically create a sell order for VTX at a higher pre-determined price whenever a buy order is performed. As the number of tokens listed on Vertex Exchange increases, the value of VTX will also increase, resulting in higher demands and trading volumes.

Targeting to attract massive communities of established crypto tokens, the launch of Vertex Exchange will be one that is highly anticipated by global crypto enthusiasts. To enhance engagement with users, crypto communities will be able to participate as minters who can vote for their favourite ERC20 tokens to be listed on the Vertex Exchange. Through this platform, active traders may also be rewarded with a portion of transaction fees earned from every trade.

Interested parties may visit its official website: https://vtx.exchange/.

