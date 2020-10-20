Jaguar Health, Inc.: Reminder: Jaguar Health Hosting Exclusive Virtual Educational Event, "Diarrhea Dialogues: Why Bowel Control is Critical to Supportive Care in Cancer"

Leading Oncologists, Supportive Care Experts, and Patient Advocates Discuss Importance of Supportive Care for Cancer Patients and Address Debilitating Diarrhea Resulting from Cancer Therapy

Virtual Event and Q&A 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM EDT on October 20

Registration Open for Financial and Business Community

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines, issued a reminder that it is holding its first "Diarrhea Dialogues" virtual event today, October 20th, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET. The event, open to the financial and business community, will address the importance of diarrhea and supportive care for cancer patients as it relates to chronic lower GI tract distress, and the debilitating effects of diarrhea experienced as a result of cancer and/or cancer therapy.

Participating in the virtual event will be Jaguar leadership and distinguished oncologists and patient advocates, including:

Lisa Conte, Jaguar Health Founder and CEO

Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar Health Chair of Scientific Advisory Board and acting Chief Scientific Officer

Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community

D eeDee Jonrowe, Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion and breast cancer survivor

Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Director, West Cancer Center and Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology

Eric Roeland, MD, FAAHPM, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital

Andrew Davies, MB BS, MSc, MD, FRCP, President of the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC), Clinical Director of Department of Supportive Care and Palliative Medicine, St. Luke's Cancer Centre, Royal Surrey County Hospital

Speakers will address the impact of diarrhea on cancer patients; common side effects of cancer therapies and management of symptoms; data and experience of diarrhea in cancer patients and the importance of the patient and physician dialogue to the management of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD).

Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo") has initiated its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of crofelemer (Mytesi®) for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy ("cancer therapy-related diarrhea" (CTD)).

Mytesi is a non-opiate, plant-based, chloride ion channel modulating antidiarrheal medicine that is currently FDA approved for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS receiving antiretroviral therapy. Mytesi has a novel mechanism of action that works locally in the gut by gently and effectively modulating and normalizing the flow of water and electrolytes with minimal systemic absorption.

Registration required via Zoom. To register, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U-3EWd9lS62dNnM7CRuzPA or email Jaguar@TogoRun.com for more information.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements related to the expectation that Jaguar will host a Diarrhea Dialogues event on October 20, 2020. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611262/Reminder-Jaguar-Health-Hosting-Exclusive-Virtual-Educational-Event-Diarrhea-Dialogues-Why-Bowel-Control-is-Critical-to-Supportive-Care-in-Cancer