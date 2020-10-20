-- SDGs Initiatives Recognized for Second Year in a Row --

Company evaluated highly in all four criteria categories: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement

Corporate presence reinforced as a sustainable supplier in the global market

For the second consecutive year, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) (TOKYO:7011) has been awarded a Silver rating for overall sustainability from EcoVadis, the independent French platform that regularly assesses corporate supply chains. At a time when pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has become a global focus of universal concern, EcoVadis gave high marks to MHI Group for its initiatives in promoting sustainability throughout its supply chain in all four criteria categories: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

In receiving a Silver rating, which is second only to Gold, MHI Group places within the top 24% of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis. Among manufacturers of general-purpose machinery, the rating puts MHI Group in the upper 16%.

EcoVadis, working through its cloud-based platform, provides buyer companies with evaluative data pertaining to suppliers' SDGs initiatives. To date, it has evaluated more than 45,000 companies worldwide.

Through the years, MHI Group has proactively undertaken diverse initiatives in each aspect of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment in a quest to contribute to sustainable social development. These include: reducing environmental burdens both internally and at its customer sites, promoting women's empowerment, conducting social contribution activities, and strengthening corporate governance and information disclosure. These efforts have been recognized with the company's inclusion in numerous ESG investment indices. Now, with receipt of a second Silver rating from EcoVadis, MHI has successfully reinforced its presence as a highly sustainable supplier in the global market.

Going forward, MHI Group, encouraged by receipt of EcoVadis's high evaluation two years running, will further devote its resources to initiatives focused on the SDGs, pursuing continuous growth as a company trusted by its stakeholders and recognized as a leading contributor to sustainable social development.

