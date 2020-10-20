Ontario Green Savings: Redefining Green Energy and Saving Ontario Homeowners Millions Of Dollars In Utility Bills

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Ontario Green Savings is a leading long-term provider of Smart home automation and energy-efficient products in Ontario and one of the largest rental providers bringing energy solutions such as HVAC, smart home, and automation to approximately 25,000 customers. Their cost-neutral programs provide innovative solutions that allow the customers to choose from an array of plans to suit their lifestyle and comfort levels with market knowledge that includes flexible plans. Ontario Green Savings also provides green energy products that provide a real and convenient solution for consumers to offset the environmental impact associated with their everyday energy use.

The program has so far provided 63 million dollars over three years to participating retailers, big and small, to help Ontario residents afford energy-efficient products.

As utility and energy consumption bills are growing greater with each year passing by, the demand for high-efficiency equipment is also increasing exponentially. The concern that Ontario homeowners had towards their energy usage hit a peak when CBC released the shocking statistics-based article on Hydro consumption. You can take a look at the article by clicking on the link below:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-hydro-bills-projections-cabinet-document-1.4110539

The true benefit is that not only is Ontario Green Savings helping Ontario residents in saving the environment and facilitating eco-friendly products, but in addition to that, they are saving homeowners millions of dollars in utility bills. The initiative to facilitate green energy usage, as well as the impressive savings that come along with it, made Ontario Green Savings one of the fastest growing, most trusted and an industry expert in the field of Green Energy.

We had a list of questions that we brought up to the executives at Ontario Green Savings during a press interview. The team left the interview feeling uplifted by the amazing spirit of the company and the team, wanting to help Ontario residents in saving money, while ensuring the future generations will live in a healthier environment thanks to the Green Energy and Eco-Friendly product innovation.

The Ontario Green team helping homeowners showed a deep level of professionalism in dealing with clients. They are licensed and highly trained to conduct energy assessments on each client's energy needs.

After the interview, we went with the energy team of experts from Ontario Green Savings and interviewed happy customers to get a broader idea of the impact this Green company has made so far. We interviewed three families that affirmed our confidence in the company's excellence.

Taking it a step further:

Ontario Green Savings Scam Prevention program is designed to educate Ontario residents on how to protect themselves against unsolicited scams. Several companies have tried to impersonate Ontario Green Savings which had a negative impact on the company's influence. After the interview, we decided to work on a Scam Prevention plan with Ontario Green Savings to help keep all the clients and potential customers safe. You can click on the link below to learn more about the Scam Prevention Program that Ontario Green Savings has launched:

