SIPPIO Selects AudioCodes Managed SBCs to Add Native Calling to Microsoft Teams

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / SIPPIO, the only provider of 100 percent, Azure-native calling capabilities for Microsoft Teams, today announced that it would pair its no-code solution with AudioCodes' managed session border controllers (SBC).

SIPPIO offers an alternative to Microsoft Calling Plans that eliminates the cost and complexity of building Direct Routing services in-house. Enterprises are free to connect Microsoft Teams to their preferred telephony network, a process referred to as BYOC (Bring your own Carrier). Combining SIPPIO's ready-to-use cloud application with AudioCodes Live Cloud solution extends Microsoft Teams utility as a comprehensive platform for unified communications services (UCaaS) that can be deployed in both hosted and multi-tenant cloud environments.

"Partnering with AudioCodes helps ensure that SIPPIO solutions deliver a consistent user experience across Teams-enabled IP phones, web services, desktop clients and mobile devices, all of which can be used for external calling, natively from Microsoft Teams, using Direct Routing as a Service," said Dawn-Marie Elder, COO, SIPPIO.

Combining SIPPIO with AudioCodes allows enterprises to utilize the advantages of converged networks, maintain control of business phone numbers and configurations, as well as eliminate the need for standalone telephony services.

AudioCodes' fully managed SBC ensures reliable connectivity and security between the enterprise's VoIP network and the service provider's VoIP network. The native implementation of AudioCodes' SBC provides a host of additional capabilities that are not possible with standalone SBC appliances such as VoIP mediation, PSTN access survivability, analog, devices, and third-party value-added services applications.

"For channel partners, resellers, managed service providers and agents, SIPPIO is means for proactively engaging customers with recommendations for leveraging solutions they already have and pay for, saving countless man-hours and the costs of platform migration, user training and ongoing maintenance," added Elder.

SIPPIO is tailor-made for channel partners to expedite the activation of outbound calling functionality within Microsoft Teams. Packaging SIPPIO with AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services, supports a seamless UCaaS and enterprise telephony experience.

"With AudioCodes' Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams, service partners and solutions providers can tap into Microsoft Teams' growing popularity and offer comprehensive voice services to SMEs without having to worry about the costs of building the necessary infrastructure and the overheads involved in setting up Teams tenants," said AudioCodes VP, Global Services Sales, Bill Skinner.

"For AudioCodes partners, this flexibility is a distinct competitive advantage that future-proofs their customers' business with agile communications services that can adapt accordingly to fluid work environments without sacrificing productivity," added Skinner.

About SIPPIO

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, SIPPIO is the largest, secure Azure-based provider of voice calling services for Microsoft Teams, globally. As a Microsoft co-sell partner, SIPPIO provides automation and carrier services to enable Direct Routing as-a-Service in Teams. SIPPIO activates full outbound calling capabilities in minutes, requires no hardware or professional services and scales to your business needs in over 60 countries to enhance communication, collaboration and unify the modern workplace experience.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

