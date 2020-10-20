Research from Corinium and Precisely Examines How Customer Experience Leaders Must Reinvent their Strategies to Meet Consumer Expectations

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today released the findings of a report commissioned with market intelligence firm Corinium that examines the significant changes that customer experience (CX) leaders must make as a result of COVID-19, and the acceleration of data-driven technologies shaping the future of CX in the post-pandemic world.

The report finds almost 90 percent of organisations have updated their CX strategies in response to COVID-19, with a quarter of respondents indicating they've totally rethought their CX approach. Additionally, nearly 80 percent of respondents said COVID-19 has increased the volume of digital customer interactions with their brands and that half of customers now expect even more seamless and integrated digital experiences.

Other key findings from the report include:

Migration to Digital Channels Marks a Permanent Shift in Customer Preferences

The findings indicate digital touchpoints will replace many in-person ones moving forward. A full quarter of respondents expect to fully eliminate their brick and mortar presence, replacing physical locations with 100% digital alternatives, while an additional third of respondents said they expect to shutter some stores, branches or offices.

The report confirms demand for omnichannel experience has reached a critical mass with 50 percent of respondents saying customers now expect more seamless, integrated experiences when interacting with brands. Most survey respondents agreed there are some aspects of the job that will always require a "human touch." In fact, two thirds say customers still generally want to talk to a human when dealing with their businesses. In these cases, it is up to CX leaders to meet customers where they are, and to design journeys which allow customers to use their preferred channel and escalate to a human when needed.

It's All About the Customer: Data Integrity and Integrated Multichannel CX Platforms Lead Investment Prioritization

CX leaders are focusing on using data to deliver more seamless and personalised customer experiences in the wake of COVID-19. Sixty percent of business leaders indicated they plan to invest more in achieving data integrity through data integration and data enrichment technologies as a result of COVID-19. Forty-six percent of leaders are considering investments in integrated, multichannel CX platforms.

Other high priority investments for business leaders include chatbots with live takeover functionality, chatbots that use Natural Language Processing (NLP), digital self-service platforms, and interactive and personalised video.

"The pandemic has accelerated the digital shift dramatically, increasing timelines from years to a matter of months. These data-driven investments are about engaging people in a personal and interactive way across different channels of engagement to ensure they get to the answers they need quickly. It's about making the complex simple," said Greg Van den Heuvel, EVP and GM, Precisely.

Methodology

The findings are based on a survey of more than 100 UK-based CX leaders and was conducted between August and September 2020. The participants work at companies with at least 10,000 employees and hold senior positions as department Heads, Directors, VPs, SVPs or C-level executives.

About Corinium Intelligence

Corinium Intelligence is a specialist market intelligence, advisory and events company. It delivers in-depth business insights, advice and tools to C-Suite executives. Through its global, connected network, Corinium puts its clients and customers in contact with leading C-Suite experts across the globe.

Corinium publishes industry benchmarking research, editorial reports and thought leader analysis to inform the thinking of the CX, data, analytics and digital transformation executives in its network and keep the abreast of the most important emerging industry trends. Meanwhile, its portfolio of conferences, virtual events and digital roundtables provides a platform for some of the world's most forward-thinking business leaders, as well as a forum for networking and knowledge exchange.

Find out more here: https://www.coriniumintelligence.com/about-us

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy and consistency in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, location intelligence, data enrichment and customer engagement products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Precisely's Customer Engagement Solutions division offers a range of products that help businesses use data-driven insights to create seamless, personalized and omnichannel communications and connect with customers using the right channels, with the right messages, at the right time.

