Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez will host The Biggest Night in Latin Music

The Latin Recording Academy announced the first roster of performers for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, which includes current nominees and past Latin GRAMMY winners Bad Bunny, Pedro Capó, Alejandro Fernández, Karol G, Kany García, Los Tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal and Fito Páez

Six-time Latin GRAMMY winner, 2016 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and three-time GRAMMY winner, Marc Anthony, will once again take the stage with a heartfelt performance. While Best New Artist nominee Nathy Peluso is also confirmed for her international debut.

With the theme "Music Makes Us Human," the reimagined telecast will be anchored from Miami, featuring performances from multiple cities around the world. The show will be a celebration of musical excellence and the power of music to bring us together, through diverse stories of hope, community and a renewed sense of purpose.

Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez will serve as hosts of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. Rivera previously joined as emcee during the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, while Sánchez returns for the fifth time, after hosting the 16th, 17th, 18th and 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The broadcast will also air on TNT (cable) at 19.00 (MEX)/20.00 (COL)/22.00 (ARG/CHI),and on Televisa on Channel 5.

The Latin GRAMMY Premiere where the majority of the categories are awarded will precede the telecast. This long-established ceremony will be a high-quality, virtual production, featuring remote performances and the ability for all nominees to participate.

Due to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will not have a live audience or a red carpet. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and its production teams will adhere to strictest safety guidelines and protocols.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, The Biggest Night in Latin Music, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC.:

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company's top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.

