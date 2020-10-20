Planful Welcomes Kimberly Simms as Chief Customer Officer

With Extensive Industry Experience and Customer Success Program Expertise, Simms Will Be a Significant Asset to Planful and the Companies It Serves

REDWOOD CITY, California, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , (formerly Host Analytics), the pioneer of Continuous Planning with its cloud platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A), today announced that Kimberly Simms has joined the Planful executive team as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In her new role, Simms will drive customer strategy and oversee the company's customer teams, focusing on delivering faster time to value, use case expansion, and overall growth.

Simms brings over 20 years of leadership and management experience to her new position at Planful, having served in managerial and consulting roles at Anaplan, IBM, HireVue, Trigo Technologies, and Accenture. Simms was previously Vice President of Customer Success at Anaplan, a global cloud planning company, where she drove customer success across the solution delivery lifecycle. More recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Customer Success at HireVue, the global leader in virtual interviewing and assessments technology.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kimberly to the Planful team," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "Her extensive industry experience and deep customer success expertise makes her a tremendous asset to our team and an incredibly valuable advisor to our customers. Her passion for and commitment to innovation in the customer and delivery space further supports our mission to provide the very best customer experience and support in the business."

At HireVue, Simms built and led a global customer success organization, achieving significantly improved customer engagement that resulted in best-in-class customer retention levels. At Anaplan, she scaled and developed the west coast customer success team during a period of hypergrowth. At IBM, Simms directed sales and delivery to support the analytics portfolio and served as big data practice lead for the information management lab services group. She began her career in consulting at Accenture after graduating from the University of Kansas.

"I'm delighted to join Planful because of the company's remarkable focus on customers," Simms said. "Planful has a unique vision for the industry-Continuous Planning-that, along with enabling technology, allows businesses to achieve leaps in agility despite a very dynamic landscape."

Planful's cloud-based Continuous Planning platform accelerates FP&A processes by seamlessly unifying financial planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting, and visual analytics to help Finance leaders drive faster, and more collaborative, planning and decision-making cycles in all areas of the business.

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of Continuous Planning with its cloud platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Planful delivers on the vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers including, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com .

