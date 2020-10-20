The Western Australian government has given environmental approval to the first stage of the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, a 15 GW hybrid solar and wind plant. The approval is a massive step forward for the project, which will eventually reach 26 GW, and an even larger step forward for green hydrogen development in Australia for domestic use and export.In May, the Western Australian (WA) Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) recommended Australia's largest proposed renewable energy project for approval, the Pilbara's Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH). Today, The WA government has granted that ...

