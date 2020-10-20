Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Completes Development of Cloud-Based SaaS Platform for CyGraph

Logicworks Supports Amazon Web Services Implementation

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity context focused visualization technologies, today announced that it has successfully developed their cloud platform to deliver CyGraph via Amazon Web Services.

Earlier this year Visium Technologies initiated a corporate strategy to migrate its core CyGraph platform from strictly on-premises deployments to include an AWS cloud Software as a Service solution (SaaS). "Visium Technologies is now poised to take advantage of the agility and scalability of the cloud as the cybersecurity delivery platform for CyGraph," says Mark Lucky, CEO at Visium Technologies. "The AWS platform is core to our SaaS delivery strategy. We are seeing immediate benefits that validate the economic and strategic benefits of the cloud-based SaaS delivery model."

"AWS is the leading cloud platform and shares Visium's commitment to security and agility," says Lucky. "Early in the planning process, we decided to find an AWS Partner to help us architect the optimal platform to deliver CyGraph easily to the masses. After evaluating several vendors, we chose Logicworks, an experienced cloud migration partner and an AWS Network Premiere Consulting Partner. We were impressed with Logicworks' experience on AWS and commitment to security and compliance, as demonstrated by their SOC2 certification."

Logicworks is an AWS Expert MSP that is annually certified for HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, SOC1, and SOC2. Although Visium Technologies does not have a regulatory compliance requirement, it is critical they provide assurance to their customers of the security of customer data in the cloud. Logicworks helps Visium Technologies satisfy these requirements in order to minimize the day-to-day security management tasks for their in-house team.

The first step of the migration process was understanding Visium's existing infrastructure and the CyGraph application. The platform was migrated to incorporate a multi-tenancy model to ensure secure client segmentation. The engineering team had multiple discovery calls with Logicworks' engineers, which resulted in a comprehensive Architecture to represent Visium's target AWS environment, which included AWS best practices for management, security, performance, and cost. The strategy allows Visium to have best practice security and ease of management for the infrastructure and client facing.

As Visium's business grows, it will rely on the automation that Logicworks built to accelerate customer onboarding and attest to customers that its cloud environments meet high security standards.

Because CyGraph® can operate as a cloud-based solution and requires no on-premise implementation, companies can quickly deploy Cygraph® and benefit from its capabilities remotely."

The real-time security visualization engine allows users to quickly and intelligently proceed from information, to insight, to action. Cygraph® is a system that overlays context to improve network security posture, maintain situational awareness in the face of cyberattacks, and focuses on protection of business-critical assets.

MITRE-developed Cygraph® is a military-grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that, through partnership and continued development by Visium, delivers:

A visualized predictive model of possible threats and attacks.

A graph knowledge database that provides a human readable visualization of threats, attacks, and correlated network events.

The capability to greatly reduce threat analysis efforts within enterprise security operation centers, providing visualized situational awareness, root cause analysis and assuring business operations are stable and secure.

About Logicworks

Logicworks is a cloud automation and managed service provider with 22 years of experience transforming enterprise IT. As a Premier APN Consulting Partner, Logicworks specializes in building, managing, and optimizing complex and secure AWS environments for global enterprises. The company's solutions help protect the health information of more than 50 million Americans, financial data for global ecommerce organizations, and legal data for 40,000 law firms. Logicworks is based in New York City with offices in Seattle and London. The company is an AWS Managed Service Provider, and it holds AWS competencies in DevOps, Healthcare, and Marketing & Commerce.

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

