Dolphin Entertainment: The Door Celebrates 11 Clients Recognized in the Conde´ Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Award-winning public relations agency The Door, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), is excited to celebrate 11 hotels in their hospitality portfolio that have been recognized by the distinguished Conde´ Nast Traveler 2020 Readers' Choice Awards.

The Conde´ Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. This year, more than 715,000 Conde´ Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to determine the winners.

From Chicago to Belize, The Door plays an instrumental role in helping their clients shape the programming and messaging needed to cut through the clutter and set trends in the industry. "At a time when guest comfort level and traveler loyalty is key to rebuilding the hospitality industry, we're pleased to see our clients are top among a discerning global clientele," said Danielle Pagano McGunagle, Managing Director, Hospitality, The Door.

This year's line-up of winners among The Door brand and hotel clients includes:

The Family Coppola Hideaways : Turtle Inn, Belize

:

Makeready : The Adolphus Hotel, Dallas; Cliff House Maine, Cape Neddick; HALCYON, a Hotel in Cherry Creek, Denver; Noelle, Nashville

:

The Pontchartrain New Orleans



Viceroy Hotels & Resorts : Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia; Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Viceroy Riviera Maya, Mexico

:

Virgin Hotels : Virgin Hotels Chicago Virgin Hotels Dallas

:

The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Conde´ Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Conde´ Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

For its clients, The Door has been drilling deeper into trends and sentiments related to specific local markets and hyper-targeted demographics by conducting proprietary market research among frequent travelers. By tapping into what guests will be expecting from hotels within the next six to eight months, The Door is able to offer clients the insights and tools they need to be successful in a new era.

"More has changed about the game than most hoteliers realize," said McGunagle. "This research has given us the luxury of access to real-time qualitative feedback on exactly what travelers want and need - everything from whether they plan to fly, bike or sail to their next destination, how they feel about shared spaces and how private experiences stack up against lively locales."

