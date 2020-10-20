Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.: Grayhawk Appoints Grace Di Meo to Investment Management Lead, Quebec

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Grayhawk Wealth ("Grayhawk") is pleased to announce the appointment of Grace Di Meo as Partner, Investment Management Lead, Quebec. Grace joins the company's growing Montreal office, bringing a vast knowledge of investment management, and experience in serving institutions and families in Quebec for over 30 years.

A highly qualified professional, skilled in asset management and investment advisory, Grace joins Grayhawk following a Portfolio Manager role at Giverny Capital. Grace began her career in 1987 with an institutional portfolio management firm where she was a partner and co-managed the Fixed-Income portfolio strategy. She also held Executive Director and Senior Advisor positions at UBS Bank (Canada) assisting UHNW and Family Office clients. At DNA Capital, she established the Quebec arm of an independent wealth management firm where she was responsible for public and private alternative investments. Grace was a founding partner, CFO and Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager of a Canadian Multi-Family Office

"Every conversation I had with various members of the Grayhawk team, confirmed that I had found my professional home. Impeccable ethics, professionalism, transparency and dedication to families flowed through every exchange. Our interests were aligned. As a second generation Italian Canadian, family is an integral part of my DNA. I feel privileged and grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of our Grayhawk families alongside the dedicated team which I now call "family" at Grayhawk," said Grace Di Meo.

With strong family roots in Quebec, Grace is deeply committed to community involvement, sitting on the Board of Directors of La Fondation Jeunes en Tête, a foundation that focuses on the mental health well-being of adolescents. She is also a board member of The Grands Ballets Canadiens and is a member of the Ball Committee of the McCord Museum.

"Grace represents an important appointment for our new office in Montreal. Her considerable investment management experience and passion for helping families will be an invaluable asset as we engage and work with successful families across Quebec and Atlantic Canada," commented Michael Kaumeyer, Grayhawk founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer.

About Grayhawk

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk Wealth") ("Grayhawk") works with families with multi-generational wealth on their financial and human capital understanding that they need more than an investment plan, they need a strategy to build well-being that lasts. The company is guided by this mission to build trust with families that want to look to the future, and to benefit from the real value of wealth. Grayhawk serves successful Canadian families with custom portfolio management services, a family office hub and unique affinity partnerships from its offices in Calgary, Montreal and Toronto. For more information about Grayhawk, visit grayhawkwealth.com.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan and as an Investment Fund Manager in Alberta, Ontario and Québec.

