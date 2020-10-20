Robotic Process Automation will drive powerful efficiencies for IBM Z customers

Rocket Software, a global software leader in IBM Z and IBM i modernization, today announced the acquisition of ConnectiQ mainframe Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and WebConnect mainframe terminal emulation from UK-based ActiveOps.

IBM Z customers, like many who manage legacy systems, have faced ongoing pressure to re-platform, even as enhancement and integration consistently proves to be the faster, less painful and more cost-effective approach. A recent IDC White Paper sponsored by Rocket Software, entitled The Quantified Business Benefits of Modernizing IBM Z and IBM i to Spur Innovation, shows that those who modernize, rather than re-platform, see up to 12.5% annual savings on hardware and up to 5.8% on software, and are significantly more satisfied with project outcomes.

With 30 years of experience optimizing, enhancing, integrating and strengthening legacy platforms, Rocket is committed to delivering the broadest set of options for IBM Z and IBM i because no single approach fits every circumstance. To that end, this acquisition of ConnectiQ brings mainframe RPA to the portfolio, and with it, the delegation of repetitive, lengthy tasks to efficient mainframe bots.

"Automation will take on an even more critical role in a post-pandemic world as cost takeout and business resilience become the chief destinations on the technology roadmap," said Craig Le Clair and Leslie Joseph of Forrester Research in a report entitled Ten Golden Rules For RPA Success. "RPA will be the first stop along the path to intelligent automation."

"At Rocket, we work with customers to identify the best path to achieve their concrete outcomes, such as improving employee experience, increasing customer satisfaction and driving tangible returns," said Christopher Wey, President of the Rocket business unit that develops IBM i solutions and cross-platform utilities. "We're excited to bring the transformative force of RPA with ConnectiQ to IBM Z customers."

Rocket is also acquiring WebConnect, an enterprise-class terminal emulation solution that will continue the company's 15-year investment in the critical domain of host access for mainframe systems. The company's ongoing innovation in the configurability and flexibility of terminal emulators ensures that users can access their IBM Z, IBM i, and other VT-based systems in any way they require.

Supporting Quotes

The sale of our ConnectiQ and WebConnect mainframe product lines enables us to retain focus on our core management process automation business," said Richard Jeffery, Cofounder and CEO of ActiveOps. "We are delighted to pass the mainframe products into the safe hands of Rocket Software whose leadership in this space ensures the products will continue to deliver value for both current and future customers."

"ConnectiQ has always been particularly efficient as a mainframe RPA tool, enabling our customers to automate across both legacy and modern platforms for the greatest business outcomes," said Bruce Mazza, Vice President, Global Technology Alliance Program, Blue Prism. "We're excited by the broader opportunities for collaboration that come with this acquisition by Rocket Software."

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software empowers organizations to create legendary impact in the world through innovation in legacy technologies. With deep expertise in IBM Z, IBM Power, and database and connectivity solutions, Rocket provides solutions that power tens of thousands of global businesses, solving real problems and making real-world impact. Rocket is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

