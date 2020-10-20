Netcracker Edge Domain Orchestration Recognized for Advanced Support of 5G, MEC and Open vRAN Applications

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the 2020 Layer123 Network Transformation Award in the category of Edge and Cloud Excellence. The award was presented in advance of the Layer123 World Congress 2020 virtual event.

Netcracker Edge Domain Orchestration was honored for the ability to intelligently unify edge cloud orchestration across multiple domains and providers to meet the stringent requirements these services need for optimal performance. In addition, its cloud-native foundation was cited as critical to enabling Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to deploy only the functions they need for their specific edge strategy.

Netcracker Edge Domain Orchestration, based on the Netcracker 2020 suite of Digital OSS products, includes new capabilities to support unified orchestration, optimal placement and lifecycle management for emerging edge services and applications. These new functions enable Open vRAN with disaggregated virtual Distributed Unit (vDU) and virtual Central Unit (vCU), MEC applications, 5G network slicing and the ability to support new cloud-native network functions (CNFs) in addition to VNFs and physical functions. With these advanced edge orchestration capabilities, CSPs can dynamically place resources in the optimal location, including on premise, network edge and core, and automate the full lifecycle of services using their own cloud platforms or leveraging those from public cloud partners.

"The Network Transformation Awards are very competitive and showcase a high level of innovation and technical creativity in each entry," said Millad Farahani, Head of Content at Layer123. "Netcracker was selected by our esteemed judging panel in the category of Edge and Cloud Excellence for continued evolution and technological advancement as well as real-world deployments that deliver cutting-edge services to the market."

"To be honored by Layer123 in this important space is extremely gratifying for us, especially because solutions such as Netcracker Edge Domain Orchestration help our customers to develop innovative technologies and multi-edge cloud services as they prepare for 5G," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "Through our close partnerships, we are able to meet the demands of an increasingly complex and dynamic network environment while helping our customers to expand into new B2B vertical markets and increase revenues and profitability."

