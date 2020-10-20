Proteintech, the benchmark in antibodies, today announces the acquisition of ChromoTek, a manufacturer of Camelid, single-domain antibodies, also known as nanobodies.

ChromoTek is the market leader in nanobodies high-performance recombinant reagents used for breakthrough research discoveries. The combined companies will better address the industry's growing opportunities and challenges in single cell analysis, super resolution imaging, and multiplex assays.

"Our fit-for-purpose nanobody-based tools perfectly complement the comprehensive antibody coverage of the proteome that Proteintech offers," said Dr. Marion Jung, CEO of ChromoTek. "It is exciting to be working together with a company that shares our common values in reproducibility and quality for the benefit of research and beyond."

Dr. Jason Li, CEO of Proteintech said, "This new partnership will deliver considerable value to the market. With global manufacturing across three continents, not only will we serve the research market better, but we'll also deeply impact translational science and therapeutic applications."

About Proteintech Group

Proteintech, founded in 2002, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. With over 70,000 publications and confirmed specificity, Proteintech offers antibodies and immunoassays across research areas. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001-2015 accredited. To learn more about Proteintech, please visit www.ptglab.com.

About ChromoTek

ChromoTek is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of innovative reagents based on camelid Nanobodies. In contrast to traditional antibodies, Nanobodies consist of only one single polypeptide chain; they are the smallest known antibodies. The company has a unique experience in the development of Nanobodies with desired affinities, specificities, and formats for dedicated applications in biomedical research where other antibody formats fail. As a market and product leader for high performing reagents, we are proud contributing to breakthrough research discoveries around the world. In addition, ChromoTek is a trusted service provider of custom-made Nanobodies for the pharmaceutical industry. Founded in 2008, ChromoTek has offices in Martinsried (Germany) near Munich and Islandia (NY, USA).

