The construction industry in Greece has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic is expected to impact the growth across key sectors over the short to medium term and recovery is expected to be slow. Residential and commercial construction sectors are going to be worst affected though infrastructure construction sector is expected to maintain growth momentum, supported by public spending.

The construction industry in Greece is expected to record a CAGR of 6.1% to reach EUR 22.8 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be EUR 5.5 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 3.5% during review period.

This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in Greece, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Greece.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Greece Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects

3 Greece Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

4 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type

5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities

6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point

7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

8 Greece Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

9 Office Building Construction Outlook

10 Retail Building Construction Outlook

11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook

12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook

13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook

14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook

15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

16 Greece Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors

18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

19 Greece Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors

21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

22 Greece Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities

23 Greece Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

24 Greece Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

25 Greece Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast

26 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage

Companies Mentioned

Proodeftiki SA

ATTI-KAT SA

Consolidated Contractors Co

Ellaktor SA

GEK TERNA Group of Companies

Avax SA

Technical Olympic SA

Aegek SA

Bioter S.A.

Domokat SA

Aktor SA

Pantechniki S.A.

ERETBO SA

Metka SA

Kekrops SA

Themeliodomi S.A.

Mochlos SA

ISV Architects

Gener SA

