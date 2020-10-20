Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2020) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has received assay results from field examinations completed at the start of this season on its Providence property, located near Greenwood in southern British Columbia. Results for a total of 16 rock chip grab samples and 20 soil samples were received, with two of the rock samples returning significant results.





One grab sample of quartz material from an historic dump of the Providence mine returned values of 884 grams per tonne or 25.9 ounces per ton silver along with 1.36 grams per tonne gold. This sample also contains 0.23% lead and more than 1% or greater than 10,000 parts per million zinc.

Ximen previously obtained an assay of 2.87 grams per tonne gold and 127 grams per tonne silver from vein material sampled from the waste dump. Another sample collected from the historic Freemont mine dump returned values of 435 grams per tonne or 12.7 ounces per ton silver along with 4.4 grams per tonne gold and 0.22% lead. Using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce and a silver price of US$24 per ounce, these two samples graded 0.37 and 0.29 ounces per ton gold equivalent. Follow up exploration is being planned.

The Providence drill program is also underway with 755 metres drilled so far in 4 holes. Drilling was completed along strike of the historic Providence mine and beneath an historic adit that was found in 2018.

Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, recently stated: "Ximen Mining has amassed a significant amount of precious metals properties in southern BC and has now positioned itself to be among one of the largest land holders of premium precious metals exploration properties in southern BC. Ximen also owns all of these assets 100% and is not beholden to any property payments. Ximen has also obtained 100% ownership of surface rights and land holdings in key areas strategic to the advancement of our operations. It is important that we also address the blue-sky potential of the prolific precious metals assets we have assembled in the Company."

Ximen Mining also owns 100% interests in 3 of its precious metal projects located in southern BC., the Kenville Gold Mine, and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement, with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. Ximen recently divested its interests in the Gold Drop Property in southern British Columbia to GGX Gold Corp, retaining a 2.5% NSR and a meaningful share position.

