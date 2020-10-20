Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTC Pink: ZENYF) ("the Company"), a graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products, applications and intellectual property. CEO of the Company, Dr. Francis Dube, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're a nanomaterials company, and we produce nanomaterials and innovate with them," said Dr. Dube. "Graphene is the primary material that we use in the nano space," he explained. "It is an extremely thin material; we can basically work at the atomic level with this material and it enables all kinds of new technologies and innovations," said Dr. Dube. "It's led to one of our first products that we're going to bring to market."

Jolly then noted that the Company recently filed a provisional patent for a graphene-based virucidal product, which is 99% effective against COVID-19. "Can you describe how that works?", asked Jolly. Dr. Dube shared that the product involves a combination of graphene oxide and activated silver, which work together to eliminate the virus. "We can add this material to the fabric of the N95 masks," explained Dr. Dube, adding that when N95 masks are coated with this material it will not only trap the COVID-19 virus, but also kill it. "It's a really big step forward, we believe, in the fight against COVID-19."

"What are the next steps of bringing this coating to market?", asked Jolly. Dr. Dube shared that the Company currently has a provisional patent for the product and has received significant interest in the coating over the past few weeks. "What's key now is to scale-up the process, and we've got engineers working on that process right now," said Dr. Dube. "We've also just announced that we've doubled our square footage up to 4,000 sq. ft.," he added. "So, now we're able to scale-up the manufacturing and look at commercial relationships."

Dr. Dube then shared that the Company is targeting to bring their graphene-based virucidal product to market before year-end.

"What kind of interest have you received for this product?", asked Jolly. Dr. Dube elaborated on the increasing number of companies developing masks during the pandemic. "We're having companies reaching out to us because not only can we add a great level of safety to their masks, but from a marketing perspective they see it as something very powerful as a way to distinguish themselves from other companies," said Dr. Dube. "We've had companies reaching out from around the world,' he continued, noting that the coating may also be useful in HVAC systems.

To close the interview, Dr. Dube discussed the potential of the Company's graphene-based virucidal product as the second wave of COVID-19 begins around the world. "Having a mask that cannot only trap the virus, but kill the virus will play a big role, and we're uniquely positioned to do this. As far as I know, we're the only company in the world offering this type of coating for the mask industry," said Dr. Dube, adding that the Company will be launching this product within the next three months. "I don't think we could ask for a better market for launching this product."

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products, applications and intellectual property. The unique Albany PureTM Graphite provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany PureTM Graphite is an ideal precursor material which easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods.

