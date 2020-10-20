MHHC Enterprises Inc,: MHHC Enterprises, Inc. Announces Engagement of Audit Firm

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / MHHC Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:MHHCD) ("Company") diversified enterprise holding company announces the engagement of Salberg & Company, P.A., Certified Public Accountants and Consultants of Boca Raton, FL as auditing firm for the Company. Salberg & Company, P.A. is a PCAOB registered firm contracted to conduct a two-year audit under PCAOB standards on the Company's financial statements. MHHC Enterprises, Inc.'s CEO Frank Hawley said, "MHHC Enterprises, Inc is developing and implementing a comprehensive plan to build new businesses and products that will transform MHHC to a North American holding corporation with multiple wholly owned businesses run by the stakeholders, board, and CEOs. This audit helps in achieving our growth plans, communicates a higher level of maturity, and creates confidence with our stakeholders that financials are within the scope of our work results. The completion of this meticulous process reaffirms our accomplishments, benefits our shareholders, and facilitates the robust expansion plans of MHHC Enterprises Inc.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc (MHHC) is engaged as a diversified holding company, which focuses around its core businesses: Warranty and Services and Reinsurance. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, our organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction like heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. MHHC is a leader in call center "on-shoring" by creating jobs in the United States for professional phone representatives - both sales and customer service employees. Our call center processes claims, service calls and skilled professionals consistently are offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assists industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

Follow MHHC Enterprises on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MhhcEnterprises

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward- looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

MHHC Enterprises, Inc. operationsmgr@mhhcco.com

SOURCE: MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610876/MHHC-Enterprises-Inc-Announces-Engagement-of-Audit-Firm