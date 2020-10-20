Andersen Global expands its platform in Eastern Europe with the addition of collaborating firm REVERA, one of the top tier law firms in Belarus, broadening the organization's coverage as it bolsters its foothold in the region.

Founded in 1998, the Minsk-based firm provides corporate, commercial, litigation, labor, antitrust, real estate and intellectual property law, focusing on tax and private client services. Led by Managing Partner Dmitry Arkhipenko, REVERA's team of more than 50 lawyers represents a number of multinational companies and often participates in Belarus' legislative process. Additionally, the firm has been recognized by Chambers Europe, Legal 500, IFLR 100 and Best Lawyers

"For over 20 years, our firm has built a respectable reputation through our commitment to stewardship and independence, and our ability to provide clients with best-in-class solutions," Dmitry said. "We look forward to working with the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global as we continue to build a market-leading global organization."

"Dmitry and his team set the standard for legal services in Belarus and will complement our existing capabilities in Eastern Europe to meet the growing needs of our clients," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "This collaboration further represents our commitment to provide synergistic tax and legal services in a seamless manner globally. It is also an important milestone for our expansion strategy in the region and provides a solid platform for future growth as we continue to expand East."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 208 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

