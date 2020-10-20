Nomination Committee appointed ahead of 2021 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB (publ) hereby provides notification that the Nomination Committee has been appointed ahead of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, and consists of, Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Fonder), Jannis Kitsakis (Fjärde AP-fonden), Alexander Mata (Alecta Pensionsförsäkring, Ömsesidigt) and Magnus Persson (Chairman of the Board). The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the guidelines established at the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

As of 30 September 2020, the Nomination Committee represents a total of 24.00 per cent of shares in Cantargia. The Nomination Committee is responsible for fulfilling those tasks assigned to the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance.

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com

