The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is eager to ramp up deployment of solar-powered dryers, cold storage and charkhas across the nation's 600,000 villages.India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has proposed a policy to ramp up deployment of solar-powered devices across the nation. The ministry is keen to drive the adoption of devices such as PV-powered dryers, cold storage and charkhas (cotton-spinning wheels), as well as solar lighting systems, with all such applications coming under the umbrella term "distributed renewable energy - DRE - livelihood applications.' For the full story, ...

