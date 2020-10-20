Easing the Burden on Correctional Officers - How Intelligence and Investigative Solutions Supplement Facility Resources, Reduce the Operational Workload, and Solve Crimes

GTL Fusion Services help to lighten the load on investigative teams

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that GTL Fusion Services not only assist in anticipating and preventing criminal activity, they also help save facilities staff time and improve efficiency.

October is National Crime Prevention Month-marking over 45 years in which the National Crime Prevention Council and other organizations have worked to provide information to communities to educate and address crime trends. National Crime Prevention Month highlights the fact that knowledge is power, and GTL Fusion Services help correctional facilities harness that power and practically apply it to real-world situations, generating actionable intelligence in correctional and law enforcement environments.

In early 2020, GTL Fusion analysts assisted with a life safety incident after suspects fired multiple shots at law enforcement personnel. With a lead agency on the ground in pursuit of the suspects, GTL intelligence analysts were called in to assist, gathering initial information on the suspect to give the lead agency a real-time advantage. Then, GTL analysts began utilizing all available platforms, including GTL Command, GTL Data IQ, Report Builder, and customer-provided platforms to further assist until the suspect and associates were taken into custody with no known injuries to any parties involved.

"In this incident, GTL analysts were able to provide real-time data to the personnel out in the field," said Mitch Volkart, GTL Vice President, Intelligence Solutions. "The lead agency was able to relentlessly continue their pursuit and search for the suspects without having to assign valuable resources to gathering information. This was incredibly beneficial and is just one example of how GTL analysts are fully integrated with facility teams and can lighten the workload of personnel that are out in the field or in the facility, conducting investigations, finding suspects, and completing other duties. Our analysts are in the trenches, digging through information, screening calls, and uncovering criminal behavior. This allows facilities to focus their resources and personnel on vital operational needs."

Whether it is a reactive request, in which analysts are asked to check into a situation by facility staff, or proactive research, in which analysts take it upon themselves to explore information, GTL intelligence analysts are doing the legwork for investigators, taking data analysis off their plates, finding criminal activity, and saving facilities time and money.

In another case, GTL analysts were able to proactively develop actionable intelligence that identified an inmate successfully receiving drug-laced paperwork through the mail in the past and plans for future introduction. This information was immediately reported, the contraband was successfully retrieved, and the arrest of the civilian responsible for sending the contraband is pending.

"Our work keeps people safe-facility personnel, inmates, and the public," concluded Mr. Volkart. "But it also allows correctional facilities to function in a more efficient manner. Facility investigators are able to focus on the necessary field work, while GTL analysts supplement their efforts by focusing on the necessary, and tedious, data mining and analysis."

