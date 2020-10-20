Future Market Insights: Allergy Immunotherapy Market Players Promoting Novel Treatment Options to Reduce Reluctance - Future market Insights

Demand for allergy immunotherapy to witness a moderate growth through institutional sales segment in terms of value.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The allergy immunotherapy market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.89 billion through the forecast period (2020-2030). Adoption of allergy immunotherapy is growing strongly in hospitals and clinics, and this is likely to provide an impetus to market growth. Increasing prevalence of allergies among the population, combined with advances in allergy treatment are also driving growth, according to Future Market Insights.

"The US and Europe will remain key markets globally, with favourable reimbursement policies and novel treatment methodologies furthering market growth," states the FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9043

Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Important Highlights

Europe will account for significant market share, owing to increasing awareness on novel treatment options

Product-wise, injections are poised to account for 2/3rds of the market sharing, owing to easy availability and effectiveness

SCIT holds 66% market share while SLIT is likely to present attractiveness in the coming years.

By type of allergen, pollens and house dust mites will collectively account for more than 2/5th of the market share, due to high presence of pollens in living areas.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Drivers

Prevalence of oral immunotherapy in treating allergic rhinitis has been noticed in health care industries to treat accidental allergies.

Changing lifestyle, environmental perils like excess pollution and increased consumption of alcohol has fuelled the demand for immunotherapy.

Adoption of SLIT treatment has gained traction due to accelerating cases of ragweed, dust mites and grass pollen allergies.

Rising awareness of the availability of these treatments is giving a major boost to the overall market.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Key Restraints

High treatment cost is limiting the adoption of therapy, thereby, hindering overall development.

Side-effects like gastrointestinal issues and skin-related disorders have led to reluctance among the population

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9043

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The allergy immunotherapy market can face long-term impacts due to contracted demand for SLIT tablets and injections. Inclination towards essential drugs is causing a delayed service too. Shortages of staff and disrupted supply chain will worsen the economic conditions to the core.

Competition Landscape

The key players in this market include ALK Abello (Europe), Stallergenes Greer (Europe), Allergy Therapeutics (Europe), Aimmune Therapeutics (U.S.), Anergis (Europe), Arrayit Corporation (U.S.), Biomay AG (Europe), HAL Allergy Group (Europe), DBV Technologies (Europe), and other Key Players are operating on the basis of market shares and manufacturers are focussing on launching innovative products. Strengthening regional and global presence to drive revenue prospects is the first and foremost aim of the participants.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9043

More on the Report

The report presents macro as well as micro economic factors with segmentation on the basis of product type (SLIT tablets, orals, injections and others), immunotherapy (sublingual immunotherapy, subcutaneous immunotherapy), distribution channels (sales channel, retail channel), end-user (hospitals, clinics, medical institutes, and ambulatory clinics) and in-depth region wise analysis (North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Healthcare Landscape

Electronic Tongue Market FMI's report analyses segmentation on the basis of form, type, application and end-use etc. Market trends, economic factors are taken into consideration for a clear analysis.

Electronic Multichannel Pipettes Market Find insights on market trends, industry-validated data strategies, historical and forecast data estimations and geographical regions exhibiting promising growth.

Phototherapy Lamps Market Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Market Analysis

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Market Background

4.1. COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

4.2.2. Global Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

4.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Opportunity Analysis

5. Market Context

5.1. Global Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Market Value ($ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030, By Product Type

5.2. Global Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Market Value (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030, By Product Type

5.3. Global Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Market Average Drug Pricing 2019, By Product Type ($)

5.4. Sublingual Immunotherapy Granular Analysis - Key Promotional Strategies, By Manufacturers

5.5. Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Product Adoption / Usage Analysis, By Region

5.6. Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Product(s) Vs Usage Matrix

5.7. Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Market Participants

5.8. Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Latest Industry Deals/M&A

5.9. Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Pipeline Product Analysis

5.10. Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Market - List of Approved Products

5.11. Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Reimbursement Scenario

5.12. Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Regulatory Scenario

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9043

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/allergy-immunotherapy-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/allergy-immunotherapy-market/

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611285/Allergy-Immunotherapy-Market-Players-Promoting-Novel-Treatment-Options-to-Reduce-Reluctance--Future-market-Insights