The global damper actuators market size is poised to grow by USD 563.88 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The damper actuators market is driven by the surge in construction activity. Construction activity is critical to the global economy and is a testament to the development of a country. There have been significant technological changes in this sector not only for affordable living but also to accommodate the rising needs of industrialization and commercial activities. Builders are constantly working on updated technologies that will enable them to construct within the ambit of environmental regulations, complying with the best efficiency standards possible. The availability of new technology at affordable prices and the capability of serving customized HVAC solutions have encouraged commercial and residential end-users to equip their buildings with HVAC as a part of the renovation. HVAC retrofits in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and energy efficiency retrofits in China, India, and Japan are driving the market of damper actuators.

Report Highlights:

The major damper actuators market growth came from the commercial segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

North America was the largest damper actuators market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the consistent efforts from the governments in reinforcing and implementation of energy efficiency norms and the presence of experienced players with high expertise.

The global damper actuators market is fragmented. Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Dwyer Instruments Inc., ElectroCraft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, National Environmental Products Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this damper actuators market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the damper actuators market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Energy Efficiency Programs and Government Regulations will be a Key Market Trend

The inclusion of efficiency mandates and retrofit incentives, and has made global players invest more in R&D activities and training for their employees. Players across the construction sector value chain are starting to see business opportunities in having green and energy-efficient buildings in their portfolio. On the other hand, developed as well as developing countries are imposing new sanctions and updating the existing laws to incorporate climate change policies. The availability of new technology at affordable prices and the capability of serving customized HVAC solutions have made commercial and residential end-users equip their buildings with HVAC as a part of the renovation. HVAC retrofits in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and energy efficiency retrofits in China, India, and Japan are driving the market of damper actuators.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Damper Actuators Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist damper actuators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the damper actuators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the damper actuators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of damper actuators market vendors

