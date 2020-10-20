Percepio, the leader in visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems, today announced the immediate availability of Tracealyzer version 4.4 with support for embedded Linux. Tracealyzer gives developers a high level of insight during software debugging and verification at the system level by enabling visual exploratory analysis from the top down. This makes it easy to spot issues during full system testing and drill down into the details to find the cause.

Version 4.4 adds several views optimized for Linux tracing, in addition to a vast set of visualizations already in Tracealyzer, and leverages Common Trace Format (CTF) and the widely supported LTTng, an open source tracing framework. New features for Linux include:

Signals and Syscalls Explorer , an index over the trace that shows how each thread, process, and process tree interacts with the Linux kernel through syscalls and shows how signals are generated and delivered.

, an index over the trace that shows how each thread, process, and process tree interacts with the Linux kernel through syscalls and shows how signals are generated and delivered. Communication Flow view, optimized for Linux, which shows a visual graph over the process interactions of file descriptors, signals, and pipes.

view, optimized for Linux, which shows a visual graph over the process interactions of file descriptors, signals, and pipes. Actor Tree field in the main trace view, which lets the developer see how processes and threads are spawned over time, including parent-child relations.

"Linux is the largest platform for embedded and IoT systems and has a great need for better debugging support at the system level," said Dr. Johan Kraft, CEO and founder, Percepio. "This new version of Tracealyzer, the leading solution for visual trace diagnostics in the RTOS space, is now optimized to give embedded Linux developers."

More improvements for Linux developers in Tracealyzer 4.4 include:

Quick Zoom , a feature that allows users to quickly zoom in while dragging the mouse pointer over an interval.

, a feature that allows users to quickly zoom in while dragging the mouse pointer over an interval. A rich set of high-level overviews for top-down exploratory analysis, including process interactions, process forking, CPU usage, RAM usage, I/O usage, file usage, state machines, and user-defined metrics.

for top-down exploratory analysis, including process interactions, process forking, CPU usage, RAM usage, I/O usage, file usage, state machines, and user-defined metrics. A powerful, intuitive trace view that reveals details and is scalable with responsiveness and clarity for large Linux traces.

that reveals details and is scalable with responsiveness and clarity for large Linux traces. A modern, flexible user interface that enables customized window layouts and presents the right information on screen to facilitate analysis. Users can save and load multiple layouts as needed.

that enables customized window layouts and presents the right information on screen to facilitate analysis. Users can save and load multiple layouts as needed. User-defined advanced analysis to adapt Tracealyzer to specific use cases through customizable event interpretation, user-defined data sets such as intervals and state machines, and displays with highly configurable views.

Available now

Tracealyzer 4.4 for Linux is available now through Percepio's worldwide distributor network. Contact sales@percepio.com or visit the Percepio website to find a local distributor.

Download an image of Tracealyzer 4.4 showing support for embedded Linux tracing here and watch a video on Tracealyzer here.

About Percepio

Percepio is the leading provider of visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems, during development and in the field. Percepio Tracealyzer allows users to visually spot and analyze issues in embedded software recordings during development and testing. Percepio DevAlert, a cloud service for deployed IoT devices that combines automated error reporting with visual trace diagnostics, is powered by Tracealyzer. DevAlert provides a DevOps-style feedback loop from IoT devices to developers, speeding awareness and resolution of any remaining software issues during field testing and customer use.

Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of operating systems for embedded software and partners with Cypress Semiconductor (an Infineon Technologies company), NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, and Wind River. Percepio is a member of the AWS Partner Network. Founded in 2009 as a spin-off from applied research at Mälardalen University, Percepio is based in Västerås, Sweden. For more information, visit percepio.com.

