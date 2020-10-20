The global radio frequency signal generator market size is poised to grow by USD 6.17 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The radio frequency (RF) signal generator market is driven by the growing number of manufacturing units. Companies are focusing on increasing the construction of manufacturing units as product manufacturing is a critical activity in many countries. For instance, NISSAN MOTOR announced the plan to start the manufacturing of its Nissan Frontier pickup truck vehicles in Argentina. The demand for RF signal generators is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for automation solutions in discrete and process manufacturing units. OEMs that plan to construct new manufacturing sites will require new test equipment, which is likely to increase the sales of RF signal generators.

Report Highlights:

The major radio frequency signal generator market growth came from the telecommunications segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest radio frequency signal generator market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the extensive rise in the use of consumer electronic devices.

The global radio frequency signal generator market is concentrated. Aaronia AG, Anritsu Corp., Berkeley Nucleonics Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rigol Technologies Inc., Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, Tektronix Inc., Thurlby Thandar Instruments Ltd., and Vaunix Technology Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this radio frequency signal generator market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the radio frequency signal generator market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Emergence of USB-controlled RF signal generators will be a Key Market Trend

With the high cost of traditional RF signal generators, the industry needs low-cost alternatives. This has resulted in the development of USB-controlled RF signal generators. The cost and efficient function of USB-controlled RF signal generators for applications such as wireless communications systems, microwave point-to-point backhaul radio systems, software-defined radio (SDR), and radar systems are factors fueling the adoption of these RF signal generators. Moreover, USB-controlled RF signal generators enable users to generate high-quality RF signals easily and at an extremely low cost without the need for a host PC. Thus, the emergence of USB-controlled RF signal generators is one of the major trends driving the expansion of the global RF signal generator market.

Radio Frequency Signal Generator Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist radio frequency signal generator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radio frequency signal generator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radio frequency signal generator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radio frequency signal generator market vendors

