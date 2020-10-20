The NEA has revealed more than 1.3 GW of solar capacity was added to Chinese rooftops last month, with more than 500 MW of it in Shandong province. While poly maker Daqo was forced to revise down its latest sales forecast it predicted a quick rebound in the current quarter.The National Energy Administration (NEA) yesterday reported a record level of residential solar was added in the world's biggest market last month, with at least 1,301 MW installed on rooftops. The figure is based on arrays included on the national subsidy list so the true number could be even higher. Shandong again led the ...

