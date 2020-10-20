Budget Climate Control Helps Rio Rancho Homeowners with Bad Pipes

Homes Built in the 1980s and Early 90s Use Budget Climate Control's Expertise to Prevent Damage from Polybutylene Pipes

RIO RANCHO, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / For homeowners in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, the threat of bad black polybutylene piping is a real concern. And while many homes have had their plumbing repiped, there are still tens of thousands more that still need it. That's why Jacob Mendoza and his team at Budget Climate Control assist with repiping before homes suffer from water damage.

Jacob Mendoza has been in the HVAC and plumbing trades for 13 years, and began Budget Climate Control with the help of his family in 2012. His parents and siblings all have a role to play in the family-operated business.

Mendoza has found a good portion of their business comes from the high need for repiping in Rio Rancho. Many home builders in the area used polybutylene piping in the plumbing back in the 80s and 90s. It was unknown at the time that this piping would have a very short lifespan and begin to burst.

"Unfortunately, the polybutylene pipes are just deteriorating. They don't hold up their integrity anymore," Mendoza explained as the reason for bursts.

When people first noticed problems with pipes bursting a while back, they were surprised that the bursts didn't seem to have anything to do with the pipes freezing. But then it quickly became obvious that the failures were simply due to the deterioration of the material.

Many people in Rio Rancho have unfortunately dealt with water damage and flooding in their homes because these pipes burst after around 15 years of use. Thankfully Mendoza and his team are helping.

"A lot of people are already aware of it, but when people purchase a home, now even home inspectors are pointing it out. They suggest that the buyers use that as a negotiating tool or get it replaced right away. It's already caused a lot of water damage and flooded houses in Rio Rancho," Mendoza shared.

So Budget Climate Control removes polybutylene piping and replaces it with PEX piping-the new industry standard. And, the raw material is less expensive and it's easier to install than copper (the other alternative to PEX) which makes it a simple choice for homeowners.

Budget Climate Control is a family-owned and operated HVAC and plumbing company that serves Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. One popular plumbing service is repiping, due to the faulty polybutylene piping installed in many Rio Rancho homes in the 80s and 90s. Learn more about Budget Climate Control at https://www.albuquerquehvacservice.com/.

