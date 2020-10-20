SGT German Private Equity (SGT, formerly German Startups Group, GSG) reported a minor €0.2m net loss in H120, following the deconsolidation of Exozet in FY19. The company is currently in a merger process with a private equity asset manager SGT Capital. Meanwhile, as at end-June 2020, SGT's main operations covered a portfolio of 22 minority stakes in non-listed entities, which is expected to gradually wind down. Recently SGT announced the disposal of its Fiagon stake at a 2.0x exit multiple.

