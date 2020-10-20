News facts:

New TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor module from ams integrates an IR emitter, ambient light sensor (ALS), and proximity sensor with a footprint of only 1mm x 2mm

ams' integration expertise enables display management sensor placement in a teardrop notch alongside the front-facing camera

Innovations in sensor operation, including an enhanced proximity detection engine, make it easy to integrate the TMD2712 into smartphone display designs

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, takes smartphone optical sensor miniaturization to a new level with the introduction of the TMD2712, the world's smallest integrated ambient light sensor (ALS) and proximity sensor module in a miniature 1mm x 2mm footprint.

The TMD2712, which is just 0.5mm high, can now fit in the same teardrop notch of an LCD touchscreen display as the selfie camera. This supports the trend for phone designs with a minimal bezel or even no bezel, an approach to industrial design that maximizes the screen-to-body ratio and gives the user the greatest possible viewable display area.

The new sensor is a complete system solution for accurate ambient light sensing enabling display brightness management to maintain comfortable viewing in all lighting conditions and for reliable proximity detection, to turn the touchscreen display off when the front of the phone is near an object such as the user's face. It incorporates a low-power infrared vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) emitter and VCSEL driver, IR and visible light photodiodes, and control logic.

ams' combination of specialized sensor technologies, deep understanding of the ALS and proximity detection application, and track record of producing quality products in high volume gives smartphone manufacturers the confidence that ams will support their most demanding handset development needs.

Jian Liu, Strategic Program Director in the Integrated Optical Sensors business line at ams, says: "The TMD2712, the best-in-class integrated ALS and proximity sensor for phones with an LCD screen, further extends customer choices for smartphone optical sensors. Across the full range of display technologies, ams offers best-in-class products to enable bezel-less designs. From sensor solutions like the TMD3719, the industry's first ambient light, proximity and flicker sensor module, which operates completely behind an OLED display, the TMD2755 world's smallest ambient light and proximity sensor module optimized for large air gap designs placed under the slit between LCD display and the frame, and now the latest TMD2712 optimized for small air gap designs for placement in the water drop notch with LCD displays.

Easy to integrate into smartphone display designs

The TMD2712 delivers easy integration into a display assembly and accurate measurement of IR and ambient light. The module's VCSEL emitter and photodiodes are offset from the package center line to give the manufacturer greater flexibility in the placement of the sensor alongside other components such as the camera. The module's proximity detection engine, which offers improved rejection of optical crosstalk, operates reliably over a long range with a wide field-of-view, avoiding the need for dedicated components such as a light pipe, interposer, or special ink.

The use of a VCSEL emitter and the implementation of power optimizations in the module result in low power consumption to keep the sensor's drain on the battery power supply to a minimum. The TMD2712 sensor circuit operates from a 1.8V supply and draws just 0.7µA in sleep mode.

The TMD2712 ALS and proximity sensor is available for sampling now. An evaluation board is available upon request from ams.

For sample or evaluation board requests or for more technical information, go to https://ams.com/TMD2712.

